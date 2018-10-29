ST. LOUIS — A retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police sergeant has died after being shot Monday morning near the south side of Tower Grove Park, Chief John Hayden confirmed. The victim was 67 years old.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. The victim had just let his wife out of their vehicle when the confrontation happened, Chief Hayden said. He confirmed that a confrontation took place in the street and gunfire was exchanged.

The retired sergeant was able to make one call for help. When officers arrived, he was unconscious and barely breathing. He passed away a short time later at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency room.

"This is a very challenging, a very challenging time," Chief Hayden said fighting back tears.

The homicide investigation is focusing on robbery as the possible motive. There is no suspect description at this time.

However, police took two people into custody who dropped off a gunshot victim at an emergency room Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine whether the victim, the people who drove him to the hospital or the SUV were involved in the shooting.

Chief Hayden did not release the retired sergeant's name, but said he served 35 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. His last assignment was in the juvenile division and he retired 10 years ago.

"It hits very close to home because I knew this sergeant personally, and we all are mourning together," Chief Hayden said.

The sergeant came from a police family. He was one of four law enforcement members in his family--all of them served with St. Louis police. They had more than 200 years of police service in the family.

"He was a very good person, very wonderful personality, very warm and compassionate person," Chief Hayden said of the victim.

The police chief apologized for getting emotional about the passing of his brother in blue.

"It affects you a little differently when you know the person involved personally. So, I apologize for my emotions, but at the same time I know him personally, and I still am close with the family members."

