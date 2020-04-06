From St. Louis to the White House: People outraged over retired police captain killed by suspected looter

"I would call him a hero. I think he deserves as much justice as anybody else," a SLU student said with tears streaming down her face

ST. LOUIS — All Wednesday afternoon, a memorial to retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn kept growing outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry Shop on the city's north side.

"I saw the video of him being shot and it just really stirred in my heart. It was senseless," said Saint Louis University student Olivia Freeman.

Freeman's heart sank after hearing the 77-year-old husband, father and grandfather had been shot and killed by a suspected looter while working as a security guard outside the pawn shop.

"I would call him a hero. I think he deserves as much justice as anybody else. I mean he served our community for so long," added Freeman with tears streaming down her face.

The SLU student placed flowers at the memorial to the beloved law enforcement leader.

"I just pray that God comforts his family right now," Freeman said.

Dorn proudly served nearly 40 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. After retiring in 2007, he became the Chief of Police in Moline Acres.

"My heart was shattered when I heard about what happened to him. He served his community and he served his family. I enjoyed meeting him," said Pastor Ralph Petty from City of Refuge Church, which is near Lee's Pawn and Jewelry Shop.

On Wednesday, Pastor Petty held a prayer for Dorn's family and the St. Louis community during an online service.

"This man was someone's father and grandfather. He made us all proud. Whoever did this to him should be ashamed and embarrassed. I've taken a stance to bring peace and to try to calm, try to bring calmness in our African American community," said Pastor Petty.

"It really is awful," said Cody Longanecker of St. Charles.

On Thursday, Longanecker will hold a peace march down Dr. Martin Luther King Drive where the highly respected, retired police captain lost his life.

"This will be in memory of David Dorn and a call to end violence in St. Louis. It also will be in memory of everyone else who's died of senseless violence," said Longanecker.