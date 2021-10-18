Reward offered to catch gunman who killed Cardinal Ritter College Prep grad

Isis Mahr was dropping off coworkers early Sunday morning when she was shot and killed

ST. LOUIS — There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the gunman who killed a 19-year-old woman early Sunday morning in St. Louis.

It happened around 1:15 in the morning near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Switzer Avenue, police said.

Atif Mahr said his daughter Isis was dropping off younger coworkers when a shooter opened fire. She was one of four people shot and rushed to the hospital. Police did not provide an update on the other three victims.

Her father said Isis was working her way through nursing school so her parents wouldn’t have to pay a penny.

"I don't know what transpired other than it wasn't meant for her,” Mahr said. “Our young women need to watch the company they keep."

He said his daughter had a huge heart.

"If she loved you, she loved you hard,” the heartbroken father said. “If she loved you hard, she would give and do whatever she could."

The 2020 Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate loved sports, especially soccer. Her father said after finishing up her career, she helped out as an assistant coach.

“Now it has touched my house,” the father said. “Those gangs, whereas they meant something to me because my community meant something to me. It dug it a little deeper yesterday. Gut-wrenching... gut-wrenching deeper."

He’s looking up everywhere for answers.

"Whoever did this, they have to live with it,” he said. “The same way I have to live with it. We will let god deal with it."

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Cardinal Ritter posted this statement on social media: