Reward offered to catch gunman who killed Cardinal Ritter College Prep grad

ST. LOUIS — There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the gunman who killed a 19-year-old woman early Sunday morning in St. Louis.
It happened around 1:15 in the morning near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Switzer Avenue, police said.
Atif Mahr said his daughter Isis was dropping off younger coworkers when a shooter opened fire. She was one of four people shot and rushed to the hospital. Police did not provide an update on the other three victims.
Her father said Isis was working her way through nursing school so her parents wouldn’t have to pay a penny.
"I don't know what transpired other than it wasn't meant for her,” Mahr said. “Our young women need to watch the company they keep."
He said his daughter had a huge heart.
"If she loved you, she loved you hard,” the heartbroken father said. “If she loved you hard, she would give and do whatever she could."
The 2020 Cardinal Ritter College Prep graduate loved sports, especially soccer. Her father said after finishing up her career, she helped out as an assistant coach.
“Now it has touched my house,” the father said. “Those gangs, whereas they meant something to me because my community meant something to me. It dug it a little deeper yesterday. Gut-wrenching... gut-wrenching deeper."
He’s looking up everywhere for answers.
"Whoever did this, they have to live with it,” he said. “The same way I have to live with it. We will let god deal with it."
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Cardinal Ritter posted this statement on social media:
"Cardinal Ritter College Prep is extremely devastated by the tragic loss of Class of 2020 graduate, Isis Mahr. Isis was loved by the entire Cardinal Ritter community and her bright light was taken far too soon. She was actively involved with her Cardinal Ritter family, recently volunteering with the athletic department and mentoring students. Our prayers and deepest sympathy go out to all family and friends of Isis as they cope with her sudden loss. Her death was an act of senseless violence in our community that must stop. To help Cardinal Ritter scholars through this devastation, counselors are available on campus. We will also be hosting a previously planned learning session with James Clark of the Urban League to speak with our scholars on how they can help lead St. Louis through this violence. Please join us in prayer and support for all those close to Isis."