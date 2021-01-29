Reward increased to $40K in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl, her father

Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter Dmyah Fleming were shot and killed in the Central West End earlier this week

ST. LOUIS — The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), St. Louis Field Office is contributing an additional $10,000 reward for information on the death of a 7-year-old girl and her father.

CrimeStoppers, the City of St. Louis and the Central West End NSI are also offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

On Jan. 24, police were called to the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and a girl who was also shot inside a parked car.

Police said the girl was unconscious and not breathing when she was taken to the hospital. She died a short time later.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming and the girl was identified as 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming, his daughter.