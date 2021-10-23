$10,000 reward offered in shooting during vigil that killed one, injured three others

You can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information about a shooting during a vigil last month that killed one person and injured three others.

The organization is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the felony arrest of the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of 20th St. for a report of a shooting at around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 20. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 34-year-old Cedric Ownes, died from his injuries.

Two of the other victims, both 23-year-old women, were listed in critical condition. Police said they both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

About a week after the shooting, police released video and photos of a black sedan and a red SUV. Police said they believed the two cars may have been involved in the shooting and are looking for the occupants of each.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said the shooting happened at a vigil for a man shot and killed in the area the morning of Sept. 20. He said about two dozen people, including children, were honoring the man when someone pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and started firing shots.