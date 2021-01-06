Family of man found dead in St. Louis increases reward to find shooter

The victim was 18-year-old Ethan Sandhu

ST. LOUIS — The family of a man who was found shot to death inside his car in St. Louis last month is asking for the public's help to find the shooter and has increased the reward.

Police said they were called to the intersection of N. 22nd Street and University Street in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood on June 1 around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Ethan Sandhu, according to a press release from CrimeStoppers. Sandhu's family has added $20,000 in reward money in addition to the money offered by CrimeStoppers for a total of $25,000.

CrimeStoppers did not provide any other information about the incident.

If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip hotline at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You may also email your tip using this online form.

All tips into CrimeStoppers are anonymous, the organization said.