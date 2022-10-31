Here's what we know about Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders

On Oct. 28, 2022, police confirmed Richard Allen was being held in connection to the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams.

DELPHI, Ind. — Abby Williams and Libby German went missing at the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, two bodies were found in an area along Deer Creek, east of the bridge. Then, on Feb. 15, police confirmed the two bodies found were those of the missing girls.

More than five years later, police confirmed an arrest in the case.

Detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, into custody on Oct. 26, 2022 at the Indiana State Police Post in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and held there until Friday, Oct. 28, when he was transferred to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28.

Allen had not been previously mentioned as a suspect possibly connected to the girls' deaths.

Allen is known to go by Rick or Ricky.

He has lived in Delphi for at least 16 years and his home is less than two miles from the Monon High Bridge. Records show the suspect previously lived in Greenwood and in Mexico, Indiana.

13News learned Allen is a licensed pharmacy technician. He received his Indiana license in 2018 and it's still active. Neighbors told 13News Allen worked at the CVS in Delphi, even at one point developing photos for Libby German's family after the killings. Her family said Allen would not charge them for the photos.

CVS confirmed Allen's employment and released the following statement to 13News:

"As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families. We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can."

Allen has no criminal history other than a few speeding tickets and a citation for not wearing a seat belt.

During Monday morning's press conference, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Allen was arrested on two counts of murder.

"I am proud to report to you, that today — actually last Friday — was the day, and an arrest has been made," Carter said.

"This is really important: While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day. Today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete," Carter said. "The time will come when additional details can be released, but again, today is not that day."

"This investigation is still very ongoing. We are keeping the tip line open ... not only about Richard Allen, but any other person," said Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland. "We cannot talk about the evidence in the probable cause or the charging information ... today's about Abby and Libby, focusing on them."

Allen has already made his initial court appearance on the murder charges. He entered a not guilty plea.

Allen's next pretrial date is set for Jan. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m., while the trial is scheduled to start March 20 at 9 a.m., according to McLeland.

Community reaction to Allen's arrest

Several neighbors said they remembered seeing Allen work in the pharmacy department at the CVS in Delphi.

Following Monday morning's press conference, Libby German's family said Allen actually processed some of the photos for the family of the scene. The family said Allen did not charge them when they came in to the CVS to collect the photos.

Police search for a suspect

On Feb. 15, 2017, police released cellphone images from German's phone showing a suspect in the case coming across the bridge toward the girls.

A week later, police released audio from German's phone, in which you hear a man say, "Down the hill."

On July 17, 2017, police released a first sketch of a suspect.

On April 22, 2019, Indiana State Police released an updated sketch.

