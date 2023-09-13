Richard Emery, already sentenced to death, gets additional 210-year prison sentence

Richard "Darren" Emery was sentenced to 210 years in prison for assault, robbery and multiple other charges connected to the Dec. 2018 manhunt.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man already sentenced to death in the deadly shooting of his girlfriend, her two children, and her mother was sentenced for additional charges related to the deadly rampage.

Richard "Darren" Emery was sentenced to 210 years in prison for assault, robbery and multiple other charges stemming from the Dec. 2018 shooting.

Emery was found guilty last October of first-degree murder and 11 other crimes in the death of his girlfriend Kate Kasten, her mother Jane Moeckel and Kasten's two children Zoe and Jonathan. For those crimes, a judge accepted the jury's recommendation of the death penalty a month after the trial concluded.

In December of 2018, officers found two children, 8-year-old Zoe Kasten and 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten dead. Their grandmother 61-year-old Jane Moeckel was also found dead inside the home.

The children's mother, Kate Kasten, was shot several times inside the house on Whetstone Drive.

Following the shootings, Emery stabbed a woman during a carjacking and exchanged gunfire with St. Charles police.

The two officers who confronted Emery told 5 On Your Side last year that they had retired from police work and were still dealing with the trauma of that day.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced for those additional crimes: three counts of assault, one count of robbery and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Kate Kasten's father Rick Moeckel was in the courtroom and provided the following statement:

“Today isn’t about us. It’s about the individuals who were affected by him. Justice was served. He got an additional 210 years added to his sentence. This was more about that he would never ever get out on a technicality."