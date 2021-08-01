Shooting prompts temporary lockdown of Richmond Heights businesses

Witnesses reported a male suspect was carrying a rifle and ran into the parking garage of The Boulevard, which is home to several retail stores and restaurants

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A Sunday night shooting in Richmond Heights prompted a precautionary lockdown of a number of businesses along South Brentwood Boulevard as police searched for the suspect.

Police responded to Galleria Parkway near Interstate 170 shortly before 5:15 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. He was alert when he was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported a male suspect was carrying a rifle and ran into the parking garage of The Boulevard, which is home to several retail stores and restaurants.

The suspect was described as wearing blue workout-style pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, a hospital face mask and carrying a duffel bag. He was last seen walking south along South Brentwood Boulevard.



Businesses at The Boulevard were temporarily locked down, and MetroLink also transported passengers by bus between the Brentwood I-64, Richmond Heights and Clayton stations.



A stretch of Galleria Parkway near I-170 was closed for several hours as police continued their investigation.



Authorities asked anyone with information to call 314-655-3610.