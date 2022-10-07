Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is conscious and breathing, according to police.

ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood.

The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the victim is a 54-year-old woman who was a ride-share driver picking up at 16th and Cass Avenue.

A car in the area was being chased and eventually, a shooting broke out, according to the source.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is conscious and breathing, according to SLMPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as soon as information becomes available.

