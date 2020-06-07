Ride-share driver shot while trying to pick up customer in St. Louis County

There was a verbal altercation and several people in the group began shooting at the ride-share driver. The victim fired shots back at the suspects.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot while trying to pick up a customer in St. Louis County Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near Dragonwyck Drive and Hanley Road North. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his hand and was transported to a hospital.

Police said the man who is ride-share driver, was in the area attempting to pick up a customer when a group of people began harassing him. There was a verbal altercation and several people in the group began shooting at the ride-share driver. The victim fired shots back at the suspects.

No additional gunshot victims were found, police said.

An officer arriving to the scene was hit by a car speeding through the area. The driver abandoned the car and ran from the scene. The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson said it isn’t clear if the shooting and the car accident are related.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.