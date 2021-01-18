Police looking for person of interest after man shot and killed in Riverview

A 51-year-old man was found in the parking lot of a business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a person of interest after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County last week.

At around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, Riverview police were called to the 200 block of Chambers Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot of a business suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has been identified as 51-year-old Ronald Ross of Granite City, Illinois.

The Riverview Police Department asked the St. Louis County Police Department to help with the investigation. The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the investigation.

On Jan. 18, the department released photos of a person and vehicle of interest in the shooting. The vehicle is believed to be a newer model GMC Terrain.