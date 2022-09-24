1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Friday night in Riverview

The shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m on Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Riverview police officers found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m. on the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Riverview police officers responded to the call, finding two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. The woman was pronounced deceased and the man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the victim who died has not been released at this time.

The Village of Riverview police has requested the St. Louis County Police Department's Crime Against Persons to investigate the case.

The shooting is believed to be the result of a dispute between two parties, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

