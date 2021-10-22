Road rage incident in Manchester leads to man being run over, driver charged

Michael Gallagher, 73, was stopped a mile from the scene

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A man is being charged after a road rage incident turned violent Thursday afternoon in Manchester.

Michael Gallagher is being charged with first-degree felony assault and armed criminal action.

According to the Manchester Police Department, the incident started shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Manchester Road when the victim and Gallagher were involved in a road rage incident where one cut the other off while driving.

The victim pulled into the parking lot of Parkway South High School, and Gallagher, driving a silver Nissan Altima, followed him. Gallagher is seen on video threatening to run the victim over with his car, and then he does.

After running over the victim, Gallagher then forcibly stole a cell phone from the victim's wife, who sustained an injury to her wrist, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene of the school, they found a 72-year-old man lying in the parking lot, suffering from severe injuries.

Officials said the victim sustained broken ribs, broken pelvic bones and other serious physical injuries. He is expected to survive.

"Video evidence showed that the victim’s wife and a Parkway South student who happened to be in the area, put themselves in between the suspect vehicle and the helpless victim just before he was run over again," police said in a press release.

Manchester police Chief Scott Will said their actions likely saved the victim from more injuries or even death.

Gallagher was stopped about a mile from the scene, in possession of the cell phone stolen in the school parking lot.