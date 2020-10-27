Robber shoves man into downtown elevator, steals gun

The robber took off in a silver or grey SUV

ST. LOUIS — A robber shoved a man into an elevator in downtown St. Louis Monday night and stole his gun.

The victim, 34, told police around 9 p.m. he was walking when a man followed him into a building on the 100 block of North 17th Street, according to a preliminary police report. The man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask.

The victim told police he and the man were standing at the elevators and once the elevator opened, the man shoved the victim into the elevator and took the gun out of the victim’s pocket.

The robber pointed the victim’s own gun at him and took off in a silver or grey SUV.