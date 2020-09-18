x
2 women carjacked near WashU

It's unknown if the two incidents are related
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating two carjackings that occurred on Wednesday near Washington University.

A woman parked her car in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue around 9 p.m. when three men opened her door and got in with her. The three robbed took the woman’s car and her belongings. She was not injured.

Around 10:20 p.m., another woman had just parked her car when four men approached her and demanded the keys. One of the men claimed to have a gun. The four took her car and she was not injured.

In a security memo from Washington University Law Enforcement, they said one of the victims is a school of medicine community member. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating both incidents. It’s unknown if the two are related.

Descriptions of the victims' cars have not been provided.

A Washington University student was hit in the face during an attempted armed robbery near the university's north campus on Sept. 6.

