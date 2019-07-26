ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman said she was jogging in Tower Grove Park when four men used a stun gun on her and robbed her.

Officers responded to Tower Grove Park around 7:45 p.m. Thursday where a 28-year-old woman said she was jogging when four men surrounded her and used a stun gun on her back and chest. The suspects then took off with her personal property.

Police said EMS was called to the scene, but the woman didn’t have any further injuries. The suspects range in age from 18 to 25 years old.