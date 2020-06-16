x
Man chases down suspects who robbed him at gunpoint inside room at Ballpark Hilton

The man told police that a woman he invited to his hotel room showed up with three men who then held him at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was robbed at gunpoint in a room inside the Hilton at the Ballpark early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 22-year-old man told police he had invited a woman up to his hotel room on 1 S. Broadway at around 5 a.m.

When she arrived, three men were with her. The men pulled out guns and demanded his property; when he refused, they struck him with the guns. One of the suspects then grabbed the man's bag and ran out of the room.

The man chased the suspects and retrieved his bag, at which point they fled.

Two 19-year-old women were also listed as victims in the police report.

