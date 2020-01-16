ST. LOUIS — A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening.

A 44-year-old woman was parked on the southeast corner across from police headquarters around 6:50 p.m.

She told police she had just parked and got out of her car when an unknown man approached her from behind in front of the police headquarters garage entrance on N. 20th Street.

The robber pointed a gun at her and took her purse. The woman ran to the 1900 block of Locust where she contacted police.

Once the woman and officers went to where she was robbed, they found out her 2013 red Mercedes Benz was gone.

The car was later recovered in East St. Louis, Illinois. No arrests have been made.

Christine Byers contributed to this story

