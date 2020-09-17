Woman robbed, knocked down in Town and Country Schnucks parking lot

One of her credit cards was used a short time later by the suspect in the photo

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Town and Country police are investigating after a woman was injured during a robbery in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a woman had her purse ripped from her arm by someone driving a dark blue SUV that drove down a parking lot aisle at the Schnucks in Woods Mill Plaza.

Police have not provided any photos of the suspect driving the dark blue SUV.

When her purse was ripped from her arm she was knocked to the ground and injured, police said.

One of her credit cards was used a short time later by the suspect in the photo.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Katie Exline at 314-587-2866.