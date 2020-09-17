Robbery suspect targets south St. Louis sandwich shops

In one case, the man placed a food order before pulling out a gun, police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis police need help to identify a suspect wanted for robbing sandwich shops at gunpoint.

The first incident happened on Sunday morning at a Penn Station restaurant in the 3800 block of Hampton, police said. The man placed a food order and then pointed a gun at the employees. He took money and cell phones from two employees and ran away.

Wednesday afternoon, the man went into a Subway restaurant, located on the 6900 block of Chippewa, and demanded money from the cash register, police said. He took the money and ran away.

There were no injuries reported in either situation.

St. Louis police provided surveillance pictures from the restaurants. In the photos, the suspect is wearing a face mask.

Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).