Driver escapes armed robbery after flagging down officer in St. Louis County

The suspect ran away after the driver spotted an officer and asked him for help

ST. LOUIS — An armed robber took off Thursday morning after his intended target was able to flag down an officer for help.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the attempted robbery happened shortly after 3 a.m Thursday. The victim, a 22-year-old man, told police he agreed to give his friend a ride. They were stopped in the area of Shreve and Bircher when the friend, a 24-year-old man, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The victim said he had money at his home and began driving there.

The two made their way into north St. Louis County. As they passed Airflight Drive near westbound Interstate 70, the driver spotted an officer with the Edmundson Police Department and pulled over for help.

He told the officer his passenger was trying to rob him, and the suspect got out of the car and ran away.

The victim was not injured in the robbery, police said.