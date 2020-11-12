Ohio man sentenced for roofing scam after 2012 hailstorm in St. Louis

The man admitted he scammed elderly customers out of thousands of dollars by taking money in advance for roofing work then skipping town without doing the work

MISSOURI, USA — An Ohio man received a suspended prison sentence after he admitted to a roofing scam that tricked 22 Missouri victims out of thousands of dollars.

A press release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said James Twaddle was convicted of four counts of deceptive business practices and for counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.

The press release said Twaddle took money in advance for roofing work then spent it on personal items. The release said he bought ATVs, diamond rings and other things for himself and his family.

Twaddle was prosecuted for similar crimes in Ohio and was sentenced to prison. After he was released, he was brought to Missouri face the charges here.

Before pleading guilty, he paid full restitution to the 22 victims, which totaled about $85,000.

Twaddle was given a suspended 5-year sentence because he served time in Ohio and the paid restitution to his victims.

“As Attorney General, one of my most important duties is protecting all six million Missourians from fraud and scams,” Schmitt said. “When we learn of deceptive business practices, particularly when they are targeting vulnerable populations, we will work to seek justice for the victims.”