Lawsuit filed against St. Louis County massage business for human trafficking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a civil lawsuit against an illicit massage business, Royal Day Spa, in St. Louis County.

The lawsuit states Royal Day Spa, which is located along Watson Road in Crestwood, has its front windows covered and that it’s open late, among other signs of an illicit massage business.

Following several traffic stops made by the Crestwood Police Department, three “male individuals” – as described by Schmitt's office – made reports to police officers about their experiences at Royal Day Spa. The individuals said sexual activity occurred between them and a female masseuse for $60 plus a tip ranging from $20-$40.

The suit alleges two counts of public nuisance and is seeking an injunction to shut the spa down immediately.

The lawsuit is the fifth filed by Schmitt as part of his office’s Hope Initiative to combat human trafficking in illicit massage businesses, according to a news release from Schmitt’s office.

“Human trafficking is a scourge on our society – a dark underworld that traps victims and reaches to all corners of the globe, including right here in Missouri,” Schmitt said. “Through my Office’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and our Hope Initiative, we will continue to investigate human trafficking across the state, shut down illicit massage businesses, and work to end this scourge in Missouri.”

Schmitt previously filed civil suits against four other businesses in Cole, Laclede, Clay and Jackson counties as part of the Hope Initiative. The initiative was launched by Schmitt in October 2020 to crack down on illicit massage business operating in Missouri.

Royal Day Spa is also featured on certain websites where users can post their experiences at massage businesses, including graphic descriptions of sexual favors or activity that took place at that business.