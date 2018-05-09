ST. LOUIS — A runaway teenager was found Tuesday night after committing a series of crimes, St. Louis County Police confirmed.

Officers responded to a house in the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive in Florissant at 11 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

The victim told police the suspect—who turned out to be 14 years old—walked into his home wearing a surgical mask. He said the teen hit him in the head with a hard object while demanding money and the keys to his vehicle. He handed over some cash and his keys, and the suspect drove off in the victim’s car, police said.

Law enforcement agencies in the area started searching for the vehicle. An officer with Ferguson Police performed a traffic stop and took the teen into custody.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old was a runaway juvenile who was reported missing earlier in the day.

© 2018 KSDK