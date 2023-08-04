'We have to get it': Safety concerns over Chippewa Street expressed as city combs over plans

Residents are frustrated that no safety measures are in place, since it's almost been a year since two people were hit and killed trying to cross the street.

ST. LOUIS — Business owners and neighbors in South St. Louis are calling for action.

Two people were hit and killed outside of Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street last summer.

Despite those two tragedies happening on the same street last summer, residents said still nothing has changed.

The first incident killed 77-year-old Edward Walter in May 2022.

Then, just a few months later in July, 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was hit and killed by two cars in the same area.

Residents said they are "frustrated," but city leaders said plans are in the works.

Chris DePalma has owned Urban Candle on Hampton Avenue for the past year, but she's lived in the area her whole entire life.

"We need to speak up. We need to get this moving quicker. It’s really important that it never happens again. We can’t lose another person when things can be done," she said.

DePalma said she wants to see action taken as not only a business owner and a neighbor but more importantly, as a mother.

"When I look at it and it’s been a year, it frustrates me that nothing has happened. When I drive by and I see no changes in the street and the movement of the traffic, I just shake my head like, 'Wow it’s been too long,'" she said.

Crime scene tape can still be seen along Chippewa Street in front of Ted Drewes, where two people's lives were taken last summer within months of each other, after getting hit by cars while trying to cross the street.

DePalma, like many others in the area, said something needs to happen and it should've happened quicker.

"If that happened in front of my business, I would move heaven and earth to make sure that never happened again. It would be quick, and it would be fast. I wouldn't wait," she said.

Ward 16 Alderman, Tom Oldenburg, said the city and Ted Drewes have been working on a plan for almost a year now.

"I realize that that can frustrate some people that there haven’t been actions quicker. I assure you the neighbors, the business owner, and myself are working as fast as we can to implement some safety strategies right away and I think you’ll see those very quickly," he said.

The city's engineering department and their board of public service have put forth a "thoughtful plan of recommendations that could be implemented," according to Oldenburg.

"We met with the owner of the business and the property at the beginning of this year. We are finalizing discussions on which recommendations we can or cannot implement. Certainly, it’s going to depend on the budget and resources of what recommendations we can implement. Also, what the owner of the business is willing to agree to," he said.

Oldenburg said the plan includes different levels of safety implementation from putting bollards up to improving lighting in the area to even putting up a crosswalk and a stop light.

"The goal is to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety at the custard stand. That’s the number one goal," he said.

It's something Oldenburg said the city has to get right.

"It’s not just this location, but throughout the city, there is a traffic mayhem problem. We’ve seen this from downtown all the way to the neighborhoods. We have to get it right. We as a city have to get it right. We have to move resources and we have to keep people safe. Our residents deserve staying safe on their sidewalks, and they deserve staying safe crossing the street for ice cream for Pete's sake. This is something we have to do, and we will," he said.

DePalma said she's happy the city is doing something about it, but she wishes things moved quicker.

"I think it’s great. I do know that processes take time and I’m fully aware of that but, like I said, there are stop-gap measures, there are things you can do right now until that can be put in place. Also, light a fire under that. Let’s get this going. We can’t let this happen again," she said.

Alderman Oldenburg said next steps are identifying resources, so they can implement the lower-level safety strategies.

Then, he said, the city and the business owner need to agree on the larger level strategies, like a crosswalk or a stoplight.