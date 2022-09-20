Former high school counselor admits having sex, inappropriate contact with multiple students

James Q. Jenkins pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual misconduct with several female students.

A former Hancock High School guidance counselor admitted in court Tuesday, Sept. 20 that he had sexual contact with one student and inappropriate contact with several others.

James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty to felony coercion and enticement of a minor as well as felony transfer of obscene material to minors, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The crimes were committed when he worked at Hancock High School in Lemay between October 2020 and September 2021.

Jenkins is scheduled to be sentenced in December. He faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of $250,000.

In his plea, Jenkins admitted approaching a 15-year-old student at school and telling her he wanted to get to know her better. The pair would play board games and paint in Jenkin's office. He began to message her on her cell phone and social media accounts to request nude photos and send lewd photos of himself. Jenkins told the girl he loved her and wanted to have sex with her while telling her to keep their communications secret.

Jenkins approached another teen girl in the lunchroom of the school and asked her to come see him. He soon began complimenting her body and telling her he wanted to have phone sex with her.

Another teen girl was meeting with Jenkins because of challenges at home. He began communicating with her in a sexual manner, sending her nude photos of himself and asking for nude photos in return. He also engaged in sexual contact with the girl, occasionally leaving school early to do so. However, in his plea, Jenkins disputed the teen's claim that their first sexual encounter wasn't consensual.

Jenkins told a fourth student that one of her teachers had recommended counseling. He brought up inappropriate topics, asked her to teach him a "sensual" dance and arranged to smoke marijuana with her.

Six more students reported inappropriate behavior from Jenkins, saying he made comments on their bodies, tried to make plans with them outside of school, messaged their cell phones and social media accounts, showed them sexual videos, took his shirt off and touched them in a way that was uncomfortable.

School officials voiced concerns to Jenkins that he was putting off seeing male students in need of counseling while having frequent and familiar contact with certain female students.

Jenkins quit in the summer of 2021, claiming his mother was ill, and he tried getting work as an elementary counselor. An investigation revealed the school district had put Jenkins on leave due to inappropriate behavior with students.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office brought charges against him in September 2021.