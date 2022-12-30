196 homicides so far this year in St. Louis City

Compared to last year, the total number is down by a couple, but it's still a huge decrease from 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Following another deadly shooting on Thursday, the City of St. Louis' homicide rate climbed to 196 for 2022, with just days left before the start of 2023.

Compared to 2021, the homicide rate is down slightly, but it's a huge decrease from 2020.

The city's most recent homicide happened a little after 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Cass Avenue and North 16th Street in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood. There, police found a man shot in the chest. His death bought the number of homicides in the city this year to just short of 200.

In 2021, the City of St. Louis saw 200 total homicides, according to police data. That's drastically different from the spike in violence across the country in 2020, where St. Louis saw 263 homicides.

As of Friday, police had a 58% clearance rate for 2022, which is up from 2021's 55% clearance.

According to police data, 111 of the 196 homicides in 2022 happened in the North Patrol Division, which includes the neighborhoods of Wells/Goodfellow, Central West End, The Ville, Baden, Mark Twain and others.

Data also shows 51 of the homicides in 2022 happened in the Central Patrol Division, which includes Benton Park, Soulard, portions of Dutchtown, Tower Grove East, Carr Square, Midtown, Downtown St. Louis and others.

For the known victim-suspect relationships in those homicides, 41 of them were acquaintances.

Police data shows 32 of the victims in 2022 were female and 164 were male. For the suspects, 19 were female and 127 were male.

According to 5 On Your Side's data, 140 children under the age of 17 have been victims of gun violence in St. Louis City this year. Eighteen of them have died.

This year, St. Louis City also saw a couple of incidents where toddlers either died or were seriously injured after accidentally shooting themselves. That's why gun safety advocates continue to push for gun locks.

Gun locks are available for free at various libraries and fire stations in the city.

The 'Lock It for Love' program has gun locks available at every St. Louis City Fire Department. That includes 30 engine house locations that are open 24 hours daily. If you have questions, you can call 314-533-3406.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.