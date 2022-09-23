St. Louis County man gets 10 years for armed robberies in 2020

Malik Dorsey admitted to robbing a T-Mobile store in Overland, a Universal Accessories store in Breckenridge Hills and a Boost Mobile in Maplewood.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 23-year-old St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for robbing two stores and attempting to rob a third.

Malik Dorsey pleaded guilty Friday to three robbery charges and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release.

Dorsey and co-defendant Darrion Gardner on Dec. 5, 2020, robbed a T-Mobile store on Lackland Road in Overland. The pair forced an employee to the ground and stole cash from the registers and an employee.

They also stole phones from a storage area after forcing an employee at gunpoint to take them there.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the pair robbed cell phones from the Universal Accessories store on St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills.

On Dec. 9, 2020, Dorsey was attempting to rob the Boost Mobile store at 7222 Manchester Road in Maplewood when he was shot three times by a store employee and wounded.

Gardner was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Sept. 13.

Both Dorsey and Gardner were ordered to pay $16,183 restitutions.