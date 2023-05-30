Man charged with assaulting person at work in Florissant

The man allegedly went to the victim's work and strangled and struck her numerous times, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 35-year-old man was charged in connection with the assault of a victim at her work earlier this month.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Brandon Dailey with two counts of third-degree assault for an incident that occurred on May 17 at a workplace on North Highway 67 in Florissant.

According to a Florissant police investigation, Dailey allegedly went to the victim's work and strangled and struck her numerous times. Multiple witnesses observed the assault, and it was partially captured on surveillance video.

As of Tuesday morning, Dailey was in police custody on a $75,000 cash-only bond. If found guilty, he faces anywhere from one day to one year in jail, up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the Class E felony.

“No one should be subject to any kind of attack at one's place of work or business, and it is particularly egregious when it is someone from your personal life,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. “This barbaric behavior will not be tolerated in St. Louis County.”

