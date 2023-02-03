St. Louis man faces charges for fatal July carjacking

Loyse Dozier, who was already facing charges for a carjacking in August, was indicted Wednesday in a deadly carjacking in July.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already charged with a carjacking in August was indicted Wednesday on charges in connection to a fatal July carjacking in St. Louis County.

The indictment alleges Loyse Dozier, 20, fired a gun during the deadly carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10 at a market in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming's office.

A prior indictment and criminal complaint allege Dozier attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima at gunpoint on Aug. 1 from a woman sitting in the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 1400 North Grand Blvd. in St. Louis, according to Fleming's office.

Dozier allegedly approached the woman, demanded her keys, shot her multiple times after she handed the keys over and fled after an off-duty Florissant police officer working security at Walgreens ran outside.

Shell casings recovered at the Walgreens matched those found at the market on Chambers Road, a cellphone belonging to Dozier was found in the Kia and he was found carrying a gun when he was arrested, according to the indictments and complaint.

Dozier was charged with carjacking resulting in death, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, attempted carjacking resulting in bodily injury, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments investigated the case alongside the FBI.