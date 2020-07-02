ST CHARLES, Mo. — A Sam’s Club employee had his truck stolen at gunpoint while he was waiting to go into work in St. Charles, police said.

The carjacking happened at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the Sam’s Club parking lot along Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

The victim said he was sitting in his parked truck trying to stay warm while waiting for the store to open. He told St. Charles police a man walked up to his truck window with a gun in his hand and ordered him to get out.

The carjacker drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which still had his phone inside, police said. Officer found it later that day after he crashed in Lincoln County. The carjacker ran off, but officers were able to later arrest him.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Ranciglio, 29, of Hannibal. He was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections.

