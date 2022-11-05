1 dead, 2 injured Saturday morning in Belleville triple shooting

The shooting occurred at 9:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Church Street in Belleville, Illinois.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — One woman is dead and two other women are injured in a triple shooting in Belleville, Illinois Saturday morning.

According to the Belleville Police Department, police responded at 9:50 a.m. to the 300 block of South Church Street to a woman calling for help.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside the residence who was shot. Police found two additional victims on the property suffering from gunshot wounds.

Belleville Police Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene. They began investigating the scene and found the incident began as a domestic disturbance inside the residence. The suspect became violent and shot all three victims, according to the department's Facebook post.

Police believe there is a family relationship between the suspect and the victims, according to the post.

Two female victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about the victims' identities at this time.

Belleville police did not name a suspect as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Belleville Police (618-234-1212) or Crimestoppers (866-371-8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html