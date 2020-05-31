x
Saturday morning gunshot hits window at Hilton at the Ballpark hotel

The guest who was staying in that particular room at the time was not injured
ST. LOUIS — A gunshot in downtown St. Louis on Saturday morning ended up hitting a 17th floor window of the Hilton at the Ballpark.

Police said around 2:41 a.m. on Saturday morning officers received calls for shots fired near Kiener Plaza. When they arrived, they discovered one of the shots had hit a window on the 17th floor of the Hilton at the Ballpark hotel.

The guest who was staying in that particular room at the time was not injured, and the hotel said he was moved to different part of the hotel for the remainder of their stay.

"The safety of guests and team members is the highest priority for the Hilton at the Ballpark," Hilton at the Ballpark said in a statement. "The hotel is cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department in its investigation of this incident, and is asking that they provide additional security in the area."

There are currently no suspects.

