2 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings in St. Louis

Among the victims were a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and arm and a child who was injured by shrapnel

ST. LOUIS — At least 10 people were injured and two people were killed in five separate shootings across the city of St. Louis overnight Saturday.

At 10:37 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg at Louisiana and Potomac, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. She was taken to an area hospital, where police said her vitals were stable. A child was also struck in the leg by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two men were found shot on Bacon and Montgomery at 11:17 p.m. Police said they were conscious and breathing, but gave no other information.

At 1:40 a.m. on 17th Street and Delmar Boulevard, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and arm, and two men in their 20s were shot -- one in the leg and one in the arm.

At 2:37 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head near Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard and Morgan Street. A man was also shot in the arm and another woman was shot in the leg. The 20-year-old was unconscious and barely breathing when she was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical, stable condition.

At 4:01 a.m. on the 2700 block of N. 10th Street, two men were found shot to death inside a vehicle. Police said they were in their late teens to early 20s. No other information was available.

Earlier in the day Saturday, two teenagers were injured in separate shootings in the city.

At 4:14 p.m., a teenager was shot on the 5800 block of Etzel and was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. At 8:40 p.m. on 1500 block of Pine, another teen was shot in the arm and buttocks and was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. No other information was given for either shooting.