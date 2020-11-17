Fatal crash in Sauget prompts criminal investigation

Toshorn Napper, 31, of Cahokia was killed in the crash

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police are conducting a criminal investigation after a two-vehicle crash killed a Cahokia man Saturday in Sauget, Illinois.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Mississippi Avenue. According to Illinois State Police, preliminary investigation indicates that 31-year-old Toshorn Napper was stopped in the roadway near a set of railroad tracks when a truck crashed into the rear end of his car.

Napper was killed; the driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, the Sauget Police Department asked the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 6 to lead the investigation. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the identity of the other driver has not been released.

Anyone with information or who was in the area of the crash at the time is asked to contact Sgt. Travis Irwin at 618-484-5189.