ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An alert posted on the Facebook page for the St. Louis County Police Fenton Precinct is alerting residents to a new phone scam. This time, the caller is posing as a St. Louis County police officer. And worse, the scammer has a way of making the call look like it's coming from an official St. Louis County Police Department line.

But don't be fooled: the caller claims to have information about a criminal warrant, and demands a money transfer to resolve it.

St. Louis County Police Fenton Precinct ⚠️Good morning, residents. It has been brought to our attention that scammers (once again) are calling our residents. This time, they're claiming to be a St. Louis County Police officer. They are...

Vera Culley, social media manager for the St. Louis County Police Department, says that the department received about a half-dozen calls on Thursday from residents who heard from the scammer.

RELATED: New scam trying to trick St. Louisans into thinking they missed jury duty

The Facebook post reminds residents that no one from St. Louis County Police Department will ever call you to demand money.

And if you're wondering whether you got a real call or a scam call, call the department's communications line at 636-529-8210 to talk to the department directly.

RELATED: Brown & Crouppen Talks Latest Email Scams

RELATED: St. Charles County police warning of phone scam