Scam targets St. Charles sex offenders

Registered offenders and their families were threatened with arrest in this new scam.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Police issued a warning Friday about a scam that was affecting people on the registered sex offender list.

Registered sex offenders or their relatives would get a call from an unknown person claiming to be law enforcement. This person would threaten arrest or criminal charges for unpaid fees or fines. The scammers demanded gift cards or money orders.

Some scammers claimed to be connected to the "St. Charles Sheriff's Department."

The St. Charles County Police Department shared a Facebook post on Friday about the scam. The post reminded people that fees cannot be paid with gift cards and police do not call individuals demanding payment.

Police urged people to hang up the phone to avoid this kind of scam.

Anyone who fell victim to the scam was asked to call 636-949-3000.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.