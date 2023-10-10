School bus scares away suspects trying to rob 13-year-old in south St. Louis

The 13-year-old boy told police he was walking near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Victor Street when he was nearly robbed.

ST. LOUIS — A school bus scared away the suspects in an attempted armed robbery of a 13-year-old boy in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police said the attempted robbery happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Victor Street at around 3:40 Monday afternoon. The 13-year-old boy told police he was walking in the area when he was nearly robbed.

The boy said a dark-blue sedan pulled up next to him, and the person in the rear driver's side seat pulled out a gun and demanded the boy hand over his cell phone. Just as the boy was walking over to the car, a school bus turned onto the street and pulled up behind the car. The suspects sped away in the car.

No one was injured and no property was taken.

The incident is under investigation.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."