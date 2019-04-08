ST. LOUIS — A driver was carjacked Sunday morning in south St. Louis.

It happened at Grand Boulevard and Miami Street, which is on the edge of the Tower Grove South and Gravois Park neighborhoods.

St. Louis police confirmed two suspects pulled out a gun, demanded the victim’s pickup truck and drove off in the vehicle.

They’re still searching for the suspects and the truck.

The stolen pickup truck is described as a gray/brown Honda Ridgeline with Indiana license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

