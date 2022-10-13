Man convicted of second-degree murder after 2019 incident

Caran Hatchet, 29, was convicted Thursday for the murder of Daniel Smith on Nov. 29, 2019.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Thursday afternoon.

Caran Hatchet, 29, was convicted Thursday for the murder of Daniel Smith on Nov. 27, 2019.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane in Spanish Lake.

Hatchet slashed Smith's car tires and then shot him multiple times, according to the press release.

The car was parked in the home of Smith's girlfriend, who is the mother of Hatchet's child.

Smith's son and girlfriend testified in the trial, citing Hatchet had threatened the victim recently and witnessed the murder.

The victim's girlfriend identified Hatchet as the suspect in two 911 calls from that night played in court.

Surveillance video showed an individual, matching the description of Hatchet, fleeing the scene on foot.

The video showed the individual also carrying a firearm, according to the press release.

The St. Louis County Police Department investigated the incident and issued charges.

Hatchet turned himself into the police a day after the charges were issued.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family," Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, said. "We're thankful this jury followed the evidence and held this individual accountable, and that Daniel Smith's loved ones now have some closure."

There is no set date for sentencing at this time.