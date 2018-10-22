EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — For the second time this year, the East Saint Louis track team is mourning the loss of another former athlete.

Sanchez Rhodes, 20, was shot in the head while driving on St. Clair Avenue near Interstate 64 on Saturday night according to Illinois State Police.

Law enforcement found Rhodes’ body in his car which had slammed into a fence near a MetroLink Station.

“I told the detectives they were threatening these boys lives,” Roosevelt Davis Sr. said. “If they don't go ahead and lock them up, they will kill again. Then they killed Sanchez.”

Another athlete from that team was also targeted, but not killed. Davis is outraged he must mourn the loss of another one of his son’s former teammates less than a year after his son was killed.

“It's been six months, eight or nine days now and they are still out here aiming at his track members today,” Davis said.

Just a couple of years ago Davis was cheering on Rhodes at the 2016 Illinois State Track meet. His son Rosevelt Davis Jr. was one of Rhode’s best friends.

"(He was) the outspoken one of our group, he just liked to have fun,” an anonymous friend of Rhodes said.

He said Rhodes was unstoppable on the track and a role model at home.

“We weren't out here trying to thug or something. We are all trying to make it for our kids or do something positive,” the friend said. “How I look at it, someone is taking us out one by one.”

Davis and other families on that 2016 track team believe a group of men are killing their former teammates due to feud following a fight two years ago.

“I'd feel much better about it,” the friend said. “To know that they (Rhodes and Davis) got justice and the killers aren’t on the street anymore. We don't have to be on the streets anymore and we don't have to watch our back as much as we do."

After more witnesses and evidence were uncovered in his son’s murder, Davis is upset law enforcement hasn’t made any arrests since this spring.

“It just feels like they aren't putting enough effort into, It's like it doesn’t matter to them,” Dorthoy Young, Davis Jr.’s mother, said.

The parents said they get the runaround anytime that ask investigators for investigation updates.

As of now, Illinois State Police are investigating these two homicides as separate incidents.

