Second man shot at private club in June dies from his injuries

Daniel Cameron was one of six people shot at a club last month. He is the second to die from his injuries

ST. LOUIS — A man who was one of six people shot at a private club in St. Louis last month died from his injuries.

David Boxley, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon – felon in possession of a firearm, last month, more than a week after the June 13 shooting.

At that time, one person — 36-year-old Willie Jackson III — was dead and five people were injured. On Tuesday, a second man — 36-year-old Daniel Cameron — died from his injuries.

Around 3 a.m. on June 13, police were called to the area outside of Bad Habits Social Club along North Grand Boulevard for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jackson III was pronounced dead at the club. Cameron, a 28-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. Cameron and two other victims were listed in critical condition and the other two were in serious condition. Almost a month later, Cameron died from his injuries.

A sixth person, a 39-year-old woman, was not injured in the shooting.

According to online court documents, the charges against Boxley have not been modified.