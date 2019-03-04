ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man has pleaded guilty in federal court to providing support to ISIS.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Ramiz Zijad Hodzic pleaded guilty to one count of providing material support to terrorists and one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. He was one of three people from St. Louis County who were arrested in 2015 and charged with supporting ISIS. Two others from outside the area were also arrested and charged in relation to the same investigation.

The FBI said Hodzic solicited and collected money from the other people charged in the investigation, then sent more the $10,000 of cash and supplies to terrorists, including to a St. Louis man killed while fighting for ISIS.

After his guilty plea, Hodzic could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. A sentencing date has been set for June 18.