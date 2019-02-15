A second 15-year-old was charged in connection with the stolen gun that triggered a lockdown at Belleville West High School.

The unnamed teen was charged with five counts including theft, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds.

On Wednesday, another 15-year-old was charged with having a gun and a knife on the school's campus in relation to the same incident.

Both cases were turned over to the juvenile court system.