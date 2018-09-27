ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is increasing security after multiple cars have been broken into at a downtown parking garage.

Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Central Downtown Garage at 707 Pine where 13 parked vehicles had damage to their windows. The damage occurred between 4 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

It’s unclear what or if anything was stolen.

The following letter was sent to Seventh and Pine tenants,

Dear Seventh and Pine Tenant,

Due to the increase in car vandalism both in our garage and the city, our office is instituting the following operational changes:

1) Full-time Evening Security. Our office currently employs roving evening security for our Downtown garages, but we will shift staffing to a full-time officer dedicated to Seventh and Pine from 8:00pm to 6:00am. This change is effective today.

2) Limited After-Hours Door Access. Access to the Seventh and Pine Garage will be limited in the evenings effective tonight. Monthly card holders can access the garage from the outside with their parking card. Additionally, a security officer will be able to open the door for parkers who may forget their parking cards. Eventually, we will be issuing key fobs for monthly parkers for evening access to the garage.

3) Increased Security Cameras. Seventh and Pine currently has security cameras, but we will begin installing additional cameras for every level of the facility in the next 30 days.

We take the safety and security of our patrons seriously. Please let us know if you have any questions regarding our security changes by contacting us at stltreasurer@stlouis-mo.gov.

Jared Boyd

Chief of Staff

City of St. Louis Treasurer’s Office

