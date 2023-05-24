St. Louis police looking for men who tried to steal car, shot at driver at St. Louis gas station

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for two men who tried to steal a BMW at a Soulard gas station Tuesday night and shot the driver.

According to an incident report, the attempted theft happened at about 10:40 p.m. at the BP station on the 2000 block of South 7th Street. Police said the shooting left a 35-year-old man shot in the leg and multiple other cars struck by gunfire.

The incident report said the victim parked his car near the entrance to the gas station and got out to help his girlfriend pump her gas. While he was outside of the car, a man opened the car and sat down in the driver's seat.

The report said when the victim walked back toward his car, a second man pulled out a rifle and started shooting at him. The man who got into the car pulled out his own car and started shooting as well.

The victim told police he pulled out his own gun and shot back at both men.

Police said the suspects ran off without being able to steal the car.

On Wednesday, police released security photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”



Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

