SWANSEA, Ill. — Swansea police are investigating after two gas stations were robbed at gunpoint just minutes apart Monday night.

Police said the first robbery happened at around 11:30 at the ZX Gas Station on the 2400 block of North Illinois Street. The second happened two miles down the street at a Hucks Gas Station a few minutes later.

In both robberies, a man armed with a semi-automatic pistol pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money. After getting a small amount of cash, the robber would run away.

Police do not know if the robberies were carried out by the same person or group of people. Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said a third gas station robbery happened shortly after these two in a different jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is either robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

Security photos: Armed gas station robbers in Swansea Police say this armed man robbed a ZX gas station at gunpoint Monday night at around 11:30 Police say this armed man robbed a ZX gas station at gunpoint Monday night at around 11:30 Police say this armed man robbed a Hucks gas station at gunpoint Monday night a short time after another gas station was robbed a few miles away. Police say this armed man robbed a Hucks gas station at gunpoint Monday night a few minutes after a different gas station was robbed a few miles away

