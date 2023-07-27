3 shootings in less than 2 hours leave 4 injured in St. Louis

The separate shootings took place between about 1:45 a.m. and 3:40 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot in separate shootings in just under two hours Thursday morning in St. Louis.

The first shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. at South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. One person was shot and arrived at a local hospital.

At about 3 a.m., a double shooting took place in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Police said a victim was shot in the hip, and another was shot in the chest.

Not long after, another person was injured by gunfire during an attempted robbery at 3:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Dressell Avenue. A suspect was trying to rob the victim when a struggle ensued and a gun when off, striking the victim in the leg. The suspect got away, and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, no information was available about the victims or if any arrests had been made.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.