18-year-old charged with murder in connection to September shooting

Since he was underage at the time of the incident, the man is in juvenile detention for the killing of 24-year-old Ra'hmello Stewart.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man was taken into police custody earlier this month for a fatal shooting in north St. Louis County that happened back in September.

The deadly shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Spanish Cove apartment complex in Florissant, St. Louis County police said.

The incident happened as a result of a personal dispute between two people who knew each other, and it left one of them dead, 24-year-old Ra'hmello Stewart of St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said Stewart's suspected killer, 18, was admitted to the Center of the St. Louis County Family County on March 9 because he was underage at the time of the incident. Unnamed by police due to his juvenile offense, the man was charged with second-degree murder.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.